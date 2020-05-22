Utah Legislature pushes for protections of personal data used in tracking COVID-19 in the state

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission recommended that the Legislature make plans to protect personal data collected by the state to address the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Utah Senate release.

Utah’s Healthy Together app, which uses data to allow public health officials to track the spread of COVID-19, keeps location data that deletes every 30 days. The Legislation is pushing for protections already in place for the app to be added in state statute.

The Commission recommended that the Legislature outline allowable uses of digital technology under the state and implement that data must be deleted when it is no longer needed to address COVID-19 concerns.

“Protecting Utahns data during COVID-19 is imperative,” said Sen. Dan Hemmert, co-chair of the Commission. “As the state uses information from digital technology tools to help safeguard Utahns from the virus, privacy laws will help ensure and secure individuals’ privacy regarding personal data. Legislation will assist in preventing arbitrary interference “

