Breaking News
Former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan dies at the age of 78

Utah Legislature pushes for protections of personal data used in tracking COVID-19 in the state

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission recommended that the Legislature make plans to protect personal data collected by the state to address the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Utah Senate release.

Utah’s Healthy Together app, which uses data to allow public health officials to track the spread of COVID-19, keeps location data that deletes every 30 days. The Legislation is pushing for protections already in place for the app to be added in state statute.

The Commission recommended that the Legislature outline allowable uses of digital technology under the state and implement that data must be deleted when it is no longer needed to address COVID-19 concerns.

“Protecting Utahns data during COVID-19 is imperative,” said Sen. Dan Hemmert, co-chair of the Commission. “As the state uses information from digital technology tools to help safeguard Utahns from the virus, privacy laws will help ensure and secure individuals’ privacy regarding personal data. Legislation will assist in preventing arbitrary interference “

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...