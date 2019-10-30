Live Now
Utah leadership discusses plan to battle homelessness amid record-breaking temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah leadership gathered Wednesday afternoon to evaluate the state’s plan to fight homelessness. This comes as the state was hit with record-breaking cold temperatures for October.

Salt Lake City recorded a new record low temperature for October at 14 degrees, and frigid temperatures have gripped many parts of the state.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox called the meeting which included Speaker of House Brad Wilson, Senate President Stuart Adams, and the mayors of Salt Lake County, Salt Lake City, and South Salt Lake: Jenny Wilson, Jackie Biskupski and Cherie Wood.

The group is meeting to discuss the system of capacity of the current homeless resource center model.

As temperatures drop and the state transitions to the new resource centers, there’s been an increase in demand for shelter. They’ll also discuss the potential need for overflow options and what next steps must be taken.

The meeting is expected to end around 5 p.m. Lt. Gov. Cox is expected to make a statement and then he and others will take questions from the media.

