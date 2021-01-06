Utah leaders react to protests at Utah State Capitol, U.S. Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s leaders are speaking out about the mobs at the U.S. Capitol and here in Salt Lake City.

Many calling it an attack on American democracy.

“What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States,” says Senator Mitt Romney. “Those who choose to continue to support his dangerous gambit by objecting to the results of the legitimate democratic election will forever be seen as being complicit in an unprecedented attack against our democracy.

Some of the strongest words for the so-called patriots came from Utah’s Senior Senator Mike Lee on ABC4 News.

“You will be prosecuted. You should rot in prison for the rest of your lives,” Sen. Lee says.

The Senator adding, the foreign terrorist couldn’t do what some of the President’s supporters did in a matter of hours.

2,086 miles west of US Capitol at the Utah State Capitol, protesters showed up in support of the 45th President, where some allegedly attacked a photojournalist and exchanged words with an ABC4 reporter.

“I don’t know that the media has ever been so attacked by a president and by an administration, and called out, and, I see that rhetoric turning into action on our city streets as we did today, and it’s tragically unfortunate,” says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Utah’s leaders say it’s time to move the country forward in a healthy direction.

Utah Representative John Curtis tells us, “I really count on every American, especially myself to step up and figure out what we can do to stop this. It’s insane. It’s inappropriate. It’s got to be stopped.”

Governor Spencer Cox adding, “I urge you to speak up and speak out against the violence, against the terrorists, against the evil we have seen in our nation’s Capitol today.”

All of the Utah leaders that ABC4 News spoke with say they want to work for the people as public servants, but they can’t do that when their jobs are interrupted like on Wednesday.