SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah legislators are joining together to honor the fallen heroes of in Utah and the nation on Memorial Day 2022 in Salt Lake City.

Governor Spencer Cox, Senator Mitt Romney along with Utah state leaders and military leaders will be participating in a special Memorial Day ceremony at the Utah State Capitol.

Cox and Romney will be delivering remarks at the ceremony along with appearances from the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs.

A musical number and a 21-gun salute from the Utah National Guard will also be presented.

To watch the full ceremony, check out the video above.