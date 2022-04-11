ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah lawmaker has pleaded no contest to allegedly shooting a deer that was walking through the yard of a private home.

Utah Rep. Travis M. Seegmiller (R-Dist. 62) was charged in Oct. 2021 with misdemeanor charges for the shooting.

At the time, officials say the deer was shot on private property before crossing the street and passing away on another resident’s property. The investigation was turned over to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

Seegmiller previously plead not guilty to the poaching charges, but has now changed to a no contest plea.

Seegmiller was previously charged by the Millard County Attorney’s Office for one count each of taking/transfer/selling/purchasing protected wildlife, discharging a firearm without permission near a home, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

During that incident, authorities reported to the Blackridge Ranches development near New Harmony on reports of a doe being shot on private property and out of season. Seegmiller allegedly fired a shotgun from the roadway and entered a property without permission to hunt the doe.

A plea of no contest “indicates the accused does not challenge the charges in the information or indictment and if accepted by the court shall have the same effect as a plea of guilty and imposition of sentence may be rendered in the same manner as if a plea of guilty had been entered,” according to Utah law.