SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a temporary restraining order was placed on Utah’s abortion trigger law Monday, another law has taken effect which bans elective abortions after 18 weeks.

HB136, which was passed in 2019, bans abortions after 18 weeks and has now taken effect.

The law will only allow abortions after 18 weeks in the following cases: rape, incest, the life of the mother, permanent impairment of the mother, fatal fetal defect, and severe brain abnormality.

“As a state, Utah values human life at all ages and stages and under all circumstances,” said Utah Rep. Cheryl Acton. “HB136 will protect unborn children after 18 weeks’ gestation pending the outcome of SB174.”

New developments on abortion in Utah. State House leaders say HB136, passed in 2019, which bans most abortions after 18 weeks will be in place while the courts sort out SB174. Here’s what they are saying.#utpol #utleg @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/0e88FWgIoE — Glen Mills (@GlenMillsABC4) June 28, 2022

Planned Parenthood is now seeking an injunction against SB174 while a judge determines whether the law violates the Utah Constitution.

This story will be updated.