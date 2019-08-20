Utah launches youth apprenticeship program

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A new state program to get teens and young adults education and job experience was unveiled Monday in Salt Lake City.

Governor Herbert was on hand to announce the “Talent Ready Apprenticeship Connection” program.

TRAC has accepted 15 students for this fall semester… Those students will be duly immersed in courses that teach industry skills as well as giving them the opportunity to apprentice in specific in-demand industries.

“I wanted to get college but I didn’t know how so this is a great opportunity for me. So I’m getting my college covered now and I’m also getting my experience. So the real-life work experience and it’s gonna be great for me,” said Alan Armenta Moreno, student apprentice.

The three-year program will begin in high school. Students will apprentice with a professional for a year then after graduation, they will attend Salt Lake Community College on a full scholarship and again split their time between school and the apprenticeship for two more years.

