DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – On your marks, get set, go!

Little Utahns put the pedal to the metal as they took to the streets to race their hearts out on Saturday.

The Second Annual Soap Box Derby in Daybreak hosted children and families from across the Salt Lake region on April 23. All participants created their cars from scratch or with approved car kits. Because each soapbox car was lovingly handmade, the final results were incredibly unique and one-of-a-kind.

(Courtesy of LiveDAYBREAK)

The gravity-powered cars are manually steered by the driver as the vehicle is dropped from a raised, titled platform ramp.

A few standout vehicles included The Mystery Machine Van from Scooby-Doo, an Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter with a matching costumed pilot, a Hot Wheels-inspired chassis, a classic Ford automobile homage and more.

Plenty of spectators gathered to watch the young speedsters, their eyes peeled on every racer as they embarked on their swift descent.

The young racers donned both helmets and determined looks on their faces as they bolted down the long stretch of suburban roadway, seeking sweet victory at the finish line.

The annual event was sponsored by Larry H. Miller Ford Draper and hosted by LiveDAYBREAK.

To check out highlights from the full event, watch the video below: