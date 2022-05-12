SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two juveniles have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and vandalizing homes in Summit County on Wednesday.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened as deputies were searching for two runaway juveniles in the Weber Canyon area.

Arrest reports say the juveniles stole a vehicle and later wrecked the car in the Canyon Rim Ranches area.

When authorities spotted the suspects, they took them into custody and questioned them. The suspects told deputies they had broken into four cabin homes in the area.

When deputies investigated the homes, they discovered three cabins were broken into and “severely vandalized,” during the trespassing.

Authorities only found three cabins in this state. The fourth vandalized cabin was not located at the time.

The juveniles have been arrested and the stolen vehicle will be returned to the owner at a later date.