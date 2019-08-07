Newsfore Opt-In Form

Utah Jazz president named new CEO of Miller companies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Jazz president Steven Starks has been named the new CEO of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies.

Company officials said Wednesday the 40-year-old executive will leave the NBA franchise team next week to oversee the company’s car dealerships, sports teams, movie theaters, and other businesses.

Starks is from California and earned a bachelor’s degree in integrated studies from Weber State University. He had previously worked for former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. managing his transition team.

Starks joined the company in 2007 and has held a number of leadership roles that included managing the Vivint Smart Home Arena, Megaplex Theatres and the Salt Lake Bees.

Executive vice president Don Stirling will step in as interim president of the Jazz.

