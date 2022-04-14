SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – There’s nothing quite like the NBA Playoffs.

The Utah Jazz will be hosting two first-round playoff games against Dallas on Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 at 2:30 p.m.

For such a big occasion, why not throw a party?

The Jazz will be holding a Fan Fest in the J-Note Plaza at Vivint Arena.

Each fan will be gifted a Jazz T-shirt at their seat and will have the opportunity to participate in the team’s outdoor festival, which starts two hours before tip-off of each game.

According to representatives of the Jazz, the television broadcast studio featuring Jazz on-air personalities will be relocated to the plaza for the games. Additionally, Jazz playoff apparel will be available for purchase in a pop-up Utah Jazz Team store.

The festival will include a beer garden, Jazz fan face painters, a Zions Bank sign-making station, local food truck favorites, Dance to the Beats of DJ Logik, and special appearances by the Jazz Bear and the Jazz dancers.

The first 10,000 fans to enter the arena on April 21 will receive a “Fly the Note” flag. Utah’s very own National Parks band will be signing the National Anthem and performing at halftime on April 23.

Those looking to attend the game set for April 23 are encouraged to arrive early as numerous downtown events will be going on, including the Salt Lake City Marathon.

Tickets to both games can be purchased by clicking here.

The full First Round of the NBA Playoffs is laid scheduled as follows:

Game 1 – April 16 at 11:00 a.m. MT at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex.

Game 2 – April 18 at 6:30 p.m. MT at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex.

Game 3 – April 21 at 7:00 p.m. MT at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

Game 4 – April 23 at 2:30 p.m. MT at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

*Game 5 – April 25 (time TBD) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tex.

*Game 6 – April 28 (time TBD) at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City