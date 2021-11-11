Utah Jazz, Instructure present first Most Valuable Educator award

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah Jazz in partnership with Instructure will present their first Most Valuable Educator (MVE) award at tonight’s game.

Physics instructor Alison Bulson from West High School will be honored at halftime. She is the first educator to receive special recognition from Instructure and the Jazz as MVE. Instructure CEO Steve Daily will be there to present the award to Bulson. Bulson’s father flew in from California for the special event.

In a statement from Instructure, Bulson was honored for helping students during the pandemic by creating at-home labs which students could use to study. She also led the first U.S. high school team to win the CERN (Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire) Beamline Science Project challenge in Switzerland.

Other of Bulson’s achievements include:

Led the first U.S high school team to win the CERN Beamline Science Project challenge in Switzerland.

She is the lead mentor/coach for the First robotics team.

She is extremely passionate about teaching ALL students.

Has taught at West High School since 2017

BA from University of Washington

MA and doctorate work from University of Utah

The Utah Jazz Most Valuable Educator Award presented by Instructure was announced in late October. Instructure is a Utah-based company who are the creators of the Canvas Learning Management System.

The program invites people in the state to name a local educator who is not only making a positive impact in their schools and community but who also serves as an inspiration to students.

The program will recognize 21 educators during 21 home games throughout the 2021-22 regular season. Tonight’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Vivint Arena will honor the first recipient.

Throughout the game, educators will receive further recognition for their work in the community and participate in arena activities for the night.