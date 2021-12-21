Utah Jazz dancer receives proposal mid-dance routine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A dancer for the Utah Jazz was proposed to during their win over the Hornets on Monday night, and she could not have been more ecstatic.

Utah Jazz dancer Danielle Bush was caught by surprise when during one of their in-game dance routines, the music changed to “Marry You” by Bruno Mars.

She did not know how to react at first, trying to follow the lead of her dance team members who all knew the choreographed routine.

When the song’s line, “I think I wanna marry you” came over the speakers, she seemed to finally realize what was happening. She covered her face with both hands in excitement as her future husband walked out onto the court.

Her boyfriend of two years, Brandon, walked out and proposed at halfcourt, to which she said “yes.”

The proposal was a coordinated effort from executives at the Utah Jazz, and has since gone viral all over social media.