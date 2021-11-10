Utah is now home to the best convention center in the Southwest

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – MARCH 18: A Trax public transit train sits idle after the entire train system was shut down in downtown Salt Lake City after an earthquake on March 18, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Salt Lake Valley on Wednesday morning followed by at least 20 aftershocks ranging from magnitude 2.5 to 3.9. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After more than 6,000 votes were cast from around the world with a total of 603 destinations, The Salt Lake Palace Convention Center walked away with the Best Convention Center Southwest Award from the 2021 Stella Awards.

The winners were among the very best hotels, convention centers, conference centers, convention and visitor bureaus, destination marketing organizations, destination management companies, airlines, and cruise lines from around the world.

Hotels and service providers were nominated in 17 categories in six regions in the United States and worldwide resulting in a total of 260 total winners and finalists for 2021.

Once nominated, finalists in each category were determined by meeting planners during an open voting period. The winners were then selected by an expert panel of judges.

Winners were recognized for achieving overall excellence, superb food and beverage, professionalism of staff, technology innovations, and other critical aspects of the meetings and event experience.

Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake Palace Convention Center was first built in 1899 but was destroyed by a fire in 1910. A little over 50 years later, an indoor arena with the same name was finished in 1969 serving as a sporting arena and concert venue. This arena was then demolished, making way for the brand new convention center to open its doors in 1996.

After multiple expansions in 2000 and 2005, the building’s size is now nearly equal to one million square feet.