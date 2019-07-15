Newsfore Opt-In Form

Utah is in the middle of the pack for stress

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It turns out that Utah is neither stressed all the time or relaxed.

In a new study from WalletHub, West Valley City and Salt Lake City rank in the middle of the pack of 182 cities at 98th and 137th most stressed respectively.

The study used four key dimensions to determine stress levels for each city.

They include work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress.

The study reports that Detroit, MI is the most stressed in the nation while Fremont, California is the least stressed.

You can visit WalletHub for full details of the study.

