Utah is hosting the only vice-presidential debate-A look at past notable vice presidents

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will take the stage next week in Salt Lake City for the lone vice presidential debate of the election season. All eyes will be on Utah on Oct. 7 as Susan Page will moderate the debate held at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah.

With the vice presidential debate just around the corner, let’s take a look at some of our more memorable and notable vice presidents throughout our nation’s history:

Thomas Jefferson

Jefferson served as the second vice president before becoming the third president of the United States. He is one of the principal authors of the Declaration of Independence.

Martin Van Buren

Van Buren served as the eighth vice president under President Andrew Jackson. He then went on to be president. Van Buren was nicknamed ‘The Little Magician’ as he stood only 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and was described as very fastidiously.

Andrew Johnson

Johnson had served as vice president for only one month when President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. He then served as president for the next four years.

Millard Fillmore

Fillmore only served as vice president for about a year before he served as president for the next three years (1850-1853). Fillmore has a special connection to Utah as both Millard County and the city of Fillmore are named after the former vice president and president. Fillmore belonged to the Whig Party and was the last president to not be affiliated with the Democratic or Republican Parties.

Theodore Roosevelt

Roosevelt is one of the most well-known presidents in the history of the United States but, many people may not know that he also served as vice president to William McKinley. Upon McKinley’s assassination, Roosevelt became president at the young age of 42.

Calvin Coolidge

Coolidge is another vice president who went on to become president. He served as vice president from 1921-1923 under President Warren G. Harding.

Harry S. Truman

Truman is best known for his leadership during World War Two but he also served as vice president for four short months before taking over as the president after Theodore Roosevelt.

Richard Nixon

Nixon is notoriously remembered for the Watergate scandal but before his presidency, he served as President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s vice president for eight years.

Lyndon B. Johnson

Johnson was first elected as John F. Kennedy’s vice president in 1960. Just three short years later, Johnson became president when Kennedy was assassinated.

Gerald Ford

Ford served as vice president under Richard Nixon. When Nixon resigned after the Watergate scandal, Ford became president.

George H. W. Bush

Before he became president in 1989, H. W. Bush served as Ronald Reagan’s vice president for eight years. His vice presidency came after he ran for president in 1980 and lost with Reagan then choosing him as his running mate. Prior to his political career, he was a successful businessman in the oil industry of West Texas.

Al Gore

Gore served as vice president under Bill Clinton from 1993-2001. He narrowly lost the presidential election to George W. Bush in 2000 after a controversial election dispute over recounting votes in Flordia. After his time as vice president, Gore has remained a prominent author and environmental activist and continually speaks out on issues such as climate change.

Dick Cheney

Cheney served as George W. Bush’s vice president from 2001-2009. He is known for helping Bush oversee the administration’s response to the 9/11 attacks and the war on terrorism. Cheney is originally from Wyoming.

Joe Biden

Biden served as Obama’s vice president for eight years and is now the Democratic nominee for president. Prior to his time as vice president, Biden was elected to the U.S. Senate at the age of 29 and represented the state of Deleware. On his website, he touts himself as supporting tighter gun legislation, supporting the LGBTQ community, and proposing affordable health insurance.

Mike Pence

Pence is the current vice president. Before he and President Trump took office, he was elected as Governor of Indiana in 2013. Pence will take the debate stage on Wednesday as he will go head to head with Kamala Harris in the only vice presidential debate this year.

*All of the above information came from Whitehouse.gov.