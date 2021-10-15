Utah is hosting a fun event that lets artists show off their work

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
feedingamerica

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – While Utahns know what makes Salt Lake City so special some travelers might not know just how much it has to offer.

That’s why “Visit Utah” is teaming up with ‘Salt Lake Honey’ to build a distinctive visitors center. It celebrates the rich cultural offerings of Salt Lake City and shines a spotlight on those who live and work here to make it a better place.

Joining Good Morning Utah is Salt and Honey Co-Founder Ashley Collette and Artist Kristin Baird to explain how it all works.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

feedingamerica

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Trending Stories