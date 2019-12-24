Utah Interfaith Christmas Project of Hope, Cheer, and Peace

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – For 28 years now, Utah’s Muslim and Jewish communities have served the community during the Christmas Holiday.

This year was no different as they gathered for their Christmas Project of Hope, Cheer and Peace.

Under the direction of the National Council of Jewish Women members and interfaith friends of Utah’s Jewish and Muslim communities gathered donations. They meet on December 24th at West High School to take the donations and prepare them for a Christmas delivery.

They call the project “Shalom Salaam Tikkun Olam.” This is done in the spirit of Tikkun Olam (Hebrew for “helping to repair the world”), Tzedekah (Hebrew for the obligation to perform charity) and Peace (“shalom” in Hebrew and “salaam” in Arabic). But as time has gone on, this has become not just an opportunity for those who do not celebrate Christmas to do good, instead, an opportunity for Utahns to do good.

This Christmas the volunteers will serve about 15 homeless families in transition, 500 homebound seniors and more than 80 refugee families.

