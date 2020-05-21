SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Inland Port Authority released a Strategic Business Plan outlining the port’s first five years of operation as well as plans for partnerships, policies, and programs, a release stated.

At a press conference on Thursday, UIPA announced plans to advance sustainable logistics investment to help the state.

CPCS, a national consulting firm specializing in transportation and logistics analysis and policy lead the planning process.

“The Utah Inland Port area has the largest cluster of freight activity in the Intermountain West, and Utah households and businesses rely on that activity to support their lifestyles and livelihoods,” said Donald Ludlow, Vice President of CPCS. “Other states engage in freight planning to improve their transportation systems, but UIPA has the opportunity to do it more holistically and proactively to make logistics more sustainable and to provide economic benefit statewide by working with local communities.”

Global logistics is making a shift to more sustainable goods movement technology and practices, and Hedge says the UIPA “aims to be at the forefront of sustainable innovation to attract capital and high value jobs.”

The planning process included input from stakeholders and citizens to find ways that UIPA can protect the environment.

UIPA board members will present the business plan on May 27. The plan can be viewed at https://inlandportauthority.utah.gov/business-plan/.

