Utah Inland Port Authority approves $150 million bond for project

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Inland Port Authority Board of Directors have approved the creation of a Public Infrastructure District to fund six new projects which they say will reduce current air emissions and improve rail access for Utah businesses, Monday afternoon.

The projects will take place in UIPA’s current jurisdictional area in the northwest of the Salt Lake Valley. The projects are aimed at reducing the impacts created by existing industrial development according to a press release.

“All these projects are designed to address gaps currently in Utah’s logistic system, which is the primary role of the Port Authority,” said Jack Hedge, Executive Director of UIPA in a press release. “Providing this underlying infrastructure supports the entire ecosystem of the jurisdictional area – from a logistics standpoint, to the environment, to the community – everyone benefits.”

Although the board of directors approved the Public Infrastructure District funding in a 9-2 vote, the project has garnered community opposition for using $150 million in publicly backed bonds to be paid off with tax dollars from the inland port area.

Community Coalition group Stop the Polluting Port say on their website that with thousands of shipping containers coming to Utah by rail every day and being off-loaded in the inland port area onto trucks, this would massively increase the number of polluting diesel trucks traveling in the inland port area, throughout the Salt Lake Valley and northern Utah

The six projects included are: