Utah Icon and Zoo Champion James Hogle Jr. dies at 83

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s Hogle Zoo announces “with very heavy hearts,” James E. Hogle Jr., the zoo’s Chair Emeritus, and former Chairman of the Board has died after a year-long battle with cancer.

James was also know as a leader in the community and a philanthropist.

According to a release sent by the Zoo to ABC4 News, he was named after his grandfather, who, along with his wife Mary, donated the Zoo’s current site.

Jim was involved with the zoo his entire life, from picking up trash for a $1 a day to serving on the board of directors for 42 years, with many of them served as the chairman.

Jim gave credit for the Zoo’s success to everyone but himself. The zoo honored him by naming the new Meerkat exhibit after him.

“Jim’s leadership on the board is principally responsible for the Zoo’s survival and success,” said current board chairman, Paul Dougan. “We were friends from the age of five, grew up together, and served together on the Zoo board for over 40 years. I will miss him very much.”

Hogle’s influences reached out to serving the community and being a philanthropist. The Utah NonProfits association honored him with the Philanthropic leadership award.

The press release states that Jim learned his love of service working alongside his father.

“My father believed he had to give something back, and he loved Salt Lake City as do I,” Jim often said. “When you’re associated with an institution, you’ve got to make sure it is as good as it can be for the community in which you live.”

“My father’s legacy and achievements will live forever through Utah’s Hogle Zoo,” said Jim’s son Patrick, who has also served on the Zoo board since 2002.