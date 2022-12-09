MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The Humane Society of Utah will be celebrating its 200,000th adoption from Friday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 11, by setting their adoption fee for all animals at $20.

Adoption fees for the Humane Society usually vary depending on the animal’s age, breed and health. They could range from $55-$600 for dogs and $25-$175 for cats.

“During my 50 years with HSU, I have witnessed the community’s tremendous support to find caring homes for our adoptable animals and to spay/neuter their pets to prevent the tragedy of overpopulation,” said Craig Cook, board president at the Humane Society of Utah. “We are very proud to have reached this milestone which has changed the lives of 200,000 pets and their loving families.”

Founded in 1960, the Humane Society first opened its doors in West Valley City and has now grown to be Utah’s largest private nonprofit animal shelter.

Other than adoption, the nonprofit also provides spaying and neutering services, vaccinations, training and behavior modifications, pet retention and in-state transfer operations.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can view adoptable animals on the humane society’s website. They can also visit the shelter in person at 4242 South 300 West.