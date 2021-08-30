Utah Housing Crunch: Refugee housing in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah has opened its arms to refugees from all over the world; today Good Morning Utah took a closer look at where these refugees live and if there is availability for Afghan refugees recently evacuated.

About 60,000 Refugees live in Utah, the vast majority live in Salt Lake County. These families have come to the U.S. from places like Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Syria, Iraq, Vietnam, the former Soviet Union, and Burma.

One of the two Utah agencies who helps these families find housing is The International Rescue Committee. Executive Director Natalie El-Deiry says that due to the pandemic and a number of political factors, the numbers of refugees coming to Utah over the last two years has been way down. She says right now there is absolutely space available for Afghan refugees currently being evacuated from Afghanistan.

El-Deiry says there are many ways Utahns can support our refugee neighbors; find out how on the IRC website.