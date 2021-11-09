Utah House passes congressional map

The Utah House of Representatives is shown Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Police in Utah may soon be banned from releasing mug shots until a person has been convicted of a crime under a bill that passed the full Legislature this week. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah House of Representatives has advanced their congressional map proposal to the Senate on Tuesday afternoon.

The house passed the congressional map on a 50-22 vote where some Republicans voted with Democrats against it.

The map, adopted by the Legislative Redistricting Committee is drawing criticism in part because it splits Salt Lake County into four congressional districts.

Some are also upset because the legislature rejected all the maps proposed by the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission.

The commission was created back in 2018 as a way to stop gerrymandering, but because they have no binding authority, the Legislature was free to do what they chose with the proposed maps.

Rep. Brian S. King (D) Salt Lake City tweeted his thoughts on the new congressional map.

“Tonight we saw about ten minutes of debate to pass a seriously gerrymandered Congressional map out of the House of Representatives that Utahns will have to live with for the next ten years. I was happy to see members of both parties vote against it. And I was troubled to see debate cut off before all three Utah Independent Redistricting Commission maps were presented by the Democrats for debate. Those Utah Redistricting maps were fairer to both urban and rural Utahns. I’m disappointed that our action in passing the Congressional map ignored and disrespected the will of the people.