SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Policy Project has been taking steps to ease the stress of menstruation for women across the nation since 2018. Their largest campaign, known as Utah Period Project, focuses on issues such as lack of access to period products and the high cost of these materials.

The organization set out on a mission in Nov. 2021 to provide access to free period products in Utah schools. Disturbingly enough, 68% of girls have reportedly missed school due to lack of access to period supplies, as stated in a national study. When young girls find themselves without these products, they’re forced to seek them out from school staff, which can cause great shame and embarrassment.

“Access to menstrual products is so fundamental; we would argue as fundamental, or even more fundamental, than toilet paper,” Emily Bell McCormick, founder of The Policy Project told ABC4. “We would absolutely never say, ‘Hey, if you need to go number two, we just need you to stop at the office really fast, get some toilet paper, so that everybody knows that you need to go number two, and then you can go to the bathroom and go,’” she continued. “But we do that with menstrual products right now. We’ve just become accustomed to something that is wrong and backwards.”

As of March 3, the bill in favor of the Utah Period Project, H.B. 162, has been unanimously passed by the Utah State Legislature.

The passing of H.B. 162 will require period products to be freely available in every girls and all-gender bathroom in public and charter schools in the state of Utah.

In collaboration with the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation and The Andrus Family Foundation, period product dispensaries will be installed in Utah’s school bathrooms, and the funding from the bill will go towards filling them with period products.