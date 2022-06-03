ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – Winter is many Utahns favorite time of year – and for a good reason. The state’s geographic setting offers a plethora of cold-weather activities ranging from ice fishing to snowmobiling. However, the Beehive State is most famous for its skiing and snowboarding opportunities. Many Utah ski mountains have been ranked as some of the nation’s best by global travel companies including Snowpak and SkiMag. This year, one of Utah’s winter getaways has been ranked as the No. 1 Mountain Resort & Lodge in the U.S. by Tripadvisor’s annual Travelers’ Choice Awards for Hotels.

Alta’s Rustler Lodge in Alta topped the list as the best Mountain Resort & Lodge in America for 2022. Only open for the ski/snowboarding season, this hotel is a true winter wonderland.

According to representatives, Alta’s Rustler Lodge is located at the base of the Alta Ski Resort, just a short walk to reach some of the “best snow on Earth”. Staff members at the lodge stick to their value of “service above all”. The hotel’s website deems the Rustler’s food offerings as the best in all of Little Cottonwood Canyon, hand crafted by chef Ed McCall.

Expect cozy vibes when you visit the Rustler, as great effort is put into maintaining the venue’s homely feel. Despite the snug setting, a visit to the lodge will grant visitors access to the hotel’s long list of amenities certain to please everyone from luxury seekers to adventure junkies and business travelers. These include:

An Outdoor Heated Pool

Indoor and Outdoor Jacuzzis

Ski-in / Ski-out access to all Alta Ski Lift Base Facilities

A Business Center

A Eucalyptus Steam Room and Sauna

A Fitness Room with Picturesque Mountain Views

Eagle’s Nest Lounge Overlooking the Slopes

A Full-Service Bar

Rustler Powder House Full Service Ski Shop

Alta’s Rustler Lodge Spa (Offering Massage, Facial, Nail, and Body Treatments)

85 Rooms to Pick From (Ranging from Modest to Elegant)

Though Alta’s Rustler Lodge earned first place for The Best Mountain Resorts & Lodges in the U.S. for 2022, notable runner ups include:

2). Olea Hotel – Glen Ellen, California

3). Adobe Grand Villas – Sedona, Arizona

4). Mt. Gardner Inn – Winthrop, Washington

5). Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection – Aspen, Colorado

6). White Stallion Ranch – Tucson, Arizona

7). Sage Lodge – Pray, Montana

8). The Blake at Taos Ski Valley – Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

9). Moab Springs Ranch – Moab, Utah

10). Rancho Caymus Inn – Rutherford, California

The Top 10 Mountain Resorts & Lodges in the World were ranked as:

1). Tulemar Bungalows & Villas – Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica

2). THE OMNIA – Zermatt, Switzerland

3). Padma Resort Ubud – Payangan, Indonesia

4). Rancho Pacifico – Uvita, Costa Rica

5). The Falls Montville – Montville, Australia

6). Cases Noves – Guadalest, Spain

7). Hotel Pellegrino – Praiano, Italy

8). Quinta Jardins do Lago – Funchal, Portugal

9). Saffire Freycinet – Coles Bay, Australia

10). Biohotel Daberer – Delach, Austria