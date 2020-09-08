Utah Highway Patrol warns semi drivers of wind dangers

Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Highway Patrol is restricting semi travel in Box Elder, Weber and Davis Counties Tuesday due to high wind activity.

UHP officials say a number of semis have blown over due to the high winds in the area, there are also several trees and low power lines partially blocking highways and interstates in the area

Semi drivers are asked to please avoid the area, find shelter, and park perpendicular to the wind if possible.

