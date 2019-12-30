Utah Highway Patrol Trooper hit on SR-201

MAGNA (ABC4 News) – A Utah State Highway Patrol Trooper was hit last Sunday night on SR-201.
The crash shut down the freeway for a few hours near 7200 West.
Utah Highway Patrol says the trooper suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
The SR-201 freeway is back open as of Monday morning.
Troopers want to remind people to take it slow as the roads are slick.
