Utah Highway Patrol Trooper hit on SR-201

News

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

MAGNA (ABC4 News) – A Utah State Highway Patrol Trooper was hit last Sunday night on SR-201.

The crash shut down the freeway for a few hours near 7200 West.

Utah Highway Patrol says the trooper suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

The SR-201 freeway is back open as of Monday morning.

Troopers want to remind people to take it slow as the roads are slick.

