Utah Highway Patrol sees major increase in crashes with snowfall hitting the area

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Highway Patrol is seeing a large increase in the number of traffic accidents as Utah receives 20″ of snowfall.

This is what driving too fast for conditions looks like. As of 5:30 today we have handled 189 crashes statewide from drivers going too fast for the wet weather conditions. We still have more to come, let's everyone slow down and get there safely. pic.twitter.com/ZfZR0Xg7yp — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) December 10, 2021

UHP is urging folks to check the condition of their tires as they play an important role in how you navigate the slippery roads. According to a Utah State law, drivers are required to have at least 2/3 tread depth on their tires.

If you don’t have snow tires, traction devices such as chains, snow socks, or tire studs are also acceptable. The traction device requirement for two-wheel-drive vehicles (under 12,000 GVW), when the traction law is in effect, is four 3 peak mountain snowflake tires (3PMSF). These tires have a symbol on the sidewall indicating that they are capable of performing in extreme winter weather.

As the snowfall continues, the Cottonwood Canyons will be requiring all vehicles traveling in the area to be equipped with snow tires or traction devices.

UHP is also telling folks to slow down and maintain a safe distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. If you see an emergency vehicle up ahead, move over and give them space.

As traffic may feel slow during these conditions, it’s important to remember that no amount of time saved on the road is worth a crash. So, buckle up, be safe, and enjoy the snow!