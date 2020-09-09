Utah Highway Patrol releases Labor Day totals

Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Highway Patrol, UHP, released roadway statistics from their 2020 Labor Day enforcement data. According to UHP, they collected data from September 4 – 7.

There were 5,581 enforcement stops made, 3,929 speeding violations issues, 69 DUI arrests made, 13 felony arrests, 180 crashes investigated by troopers, and not a single fatal crash.

UHP Labor Day Enforcement Data (Sept. 4-7, 2020):



Enforcement Stops – 5,581

Speeding Violations – 3,929

DUI Arrests – 69

Felony Arrests – 13

Total crashes investigated by Troopers – 180

Fatal crashes investigated by Troopers – 0

Public Assists – 1,049



Troopers say out of the 3,929 speeding violations issued, 112 were cited at going over 100 mph.