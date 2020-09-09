Utah Highway Patrol releases Labor Day totals

Utah (ABC4 News) — The Utah Highway Patrol, UHP, released roadway statistics from their 2020 Labor Day enforcement data. According to UHP, they collected data from September 4 – 7.
There were 5,581 enforcement stops made, 3,929 speeding violations issues, 69 DUI arrests made, 13 felony arrests, 180 crashes investigated by troopers, and not a single fatal crash.
Troopers say out of the 3,929 speeding violations issued, 112 were cited at going over 100 mph.
