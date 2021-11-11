Utah Highway Patrol calling on drivers to slow down, move over ahead of winter weather

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – With winter weather fast approaching, a new UDOT app allows for drivers to self-report road and weather conditions and the Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be alert when behind the wheel.

When drivers are traveling too fast for weather conditions, UHP’s Lt. Brent Shelby said Thursday he knows the dangers all too well.

“It was Christmas Eve in 2012,” he said. “I was investigating a motor vehicle crash on the side of the road.”

And just moments later, Lt. Shelby said he was hit.

“And another motorist came by traveling too fast for the existing conditions on the roadway and I was struck while I was outside of my vehicle and severely injured,” he said.

Going into the winter months, UHP’s Sgt. Cameron Roden says bad driving behavior, paired with slick and wet conditions, could likely lead to a higher volume of crashes.

“Due to bad weather and snow on the roadway,” Sgt. Roden said. “We want people to know and understand that when they approach emergency vehicles, what to do as they see them.”

Roden said drivers should slow down and move over.

Ahead of winter storms, the Utah Department of Transportation launched a road and weather conditions app called ‘Citizen Report’.

People can sign up to help UDOT’s meteorologists know of trouble spots in the state.

The information may then be used to notify drivers of roadway conditions.

UDOT reports if drivers come across a crash or road debris to call 911.