Utah Highway Patrol: 104 people cited for driving over 100 mph during holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) The Utah Highway Patrol announced that they cited 104 drivers for driving speeds over 100 miles per hour over the holiday weekend.

UHP released the statistic and in a Facebook post, pleading with Utah drivers to “Please pay attention and please slow down!”

The post goes on to explain that when UHP asks drivers why they were traveling so fast, the main answer they get is “I didn’t realize I was.”

The announcement comes just as Ogden Police reported 14 fatal accidents in 2020, one of which occured in Box Elder County on Sunday, after an impaired driver, travelling at a high speed, struck and killed a 39-year-old woman.

Lt. Will Farr of the Ogden Police Department issued a similar warning to that of UHP, telling drivers to “Be aware while your driving, be aware of your surroundings, stay off of your mobile devices, make sure that you’re obeying the traffic-related laws.”

“Where those areas of speeding are occurring, as well as the areas and times and days of impairment, and they are actively engaged in enforcing,” Lt. Farr added.