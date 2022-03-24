MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) is officially adding a new sport to its 2023-24 school year.

The UHSAA announced in a Tweet that the organization’s Board of Trustees has voted to add Boys Volleyball to its list of sanctioned activities. The sport’s state tournament competition is set to kick off in the Spring season of the 2023-24 academic year.

As stated in a UHSAA press release, the sport was added in accordance with the Association’s “Emerging Sports Policy.” Boys Volleyball is the fifth sport the UHSAA has added to their list of offerings since the 2016-17 academic year, along with Boys and Girls Lacrosse, Girls Wrestling, and Competitive Cheerleading.