Utah high school football game paused to get spectators to social distance, wear masks

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah high school football game was stopped momentarily in Utah County in order to get spectators to social distance and wear masks.

The game, held Thursday night, was between American Fork and Timpview High Schools.

The spectators were given assigned seats and told to wear masks and social distance but when it was observed they were not, American Fork High School athletic director Jeremy Lewis told them they are required to follow COVID-19 protocols in order for the game continue.

Once everyone was following the protocols, the game was allowed to resume and American Fork ended up winning 31-21.