Utah health insurance organization announces cyber security breach

DORCHESTER – APRIL 05: Dominique Entzminger, a physician assistant of family medicine, wears a stethoscope during an examination at the Codman Square Health Center April 5, 2006 in Dorchester, Massachusetts. State lawmakers approved a health care reform bill March 4 that would make Massachusetts the first state in the nation to require all its citizens have some form of health insurance. Governor Mitt Romney is scheduled to sign the bill next week. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A local Utah health insurance agency has announced a cyber security breach. Officials say an unauthorized person acquired copies of confidential documents that contained members’ information.

Educators Mutual Insurance Association (EMI Health) says that an unauthorized person gained access to their system and deployed malware between July 29, 2021, and August 10, 2021.

It wasn’t until August 23 that the company determined the unauthorized person gained access to members’ names, Social Security numbers, driver license numbers, addresses, dates of birth, health insurance identification numbers, and clinical information.

EMI Health says at this time they do not believe that members’ full financial account numbers were contained in the documents.

On Oct. 22, the company announced they will be mailing letters to members whose information was in the documents involved in the cyber security incident. For members whose information was compromised, the company is offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.

EMI Health says the investigation is ongoing and the company is using a computer forensic firm to assist with the incident.