Utah health department to delay new e-cigarette rule until Oct. 21

FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2019 file photo Flavored vaping solutions are shown in a window display at a vape and smoke shop in New York. Washington is joining several other states in banning the sale of flavored vaping products amid concern over the mysterious lung illness that has sickened hundreds of people and killed more than a dozen across the country. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah health officials are working with local retailers to delay the enforcement of new e-cigarette product rule.

The Utah Department of Health enacted an emergency rule Wednesday and said flavored nicotine e-cigarette products will be banned from general tobacco retailers, including grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations.

All tobacco sellers will also be required to post notices about the danger of vaping unregulated THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana that’s been linked to most lung-damage cases in Utah.

The department released the following statement late Thursday afternoon:

“After discussing the impact of the new administrative rule with representatives of the retail industry, it became clear many general tobacco retailers need additional time to become compliant. Our intent is to work with retailers to help them become compliant, providing them with an additional two weeks to remove flavored e-cigarette products from their shelves moves us in that direction.”

The new rule won’t go into effect until October 21. Meanwhile, a state lawmaker is hoping to make the restrictions permanent.

