Utah health department taking applications to operate medical cannabis pharmacies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) is looking for applicants to operate medical cannabis pharmacies in Utah.

UDOH issued the call for applications on Friday and said it will evaluate proposals based on criteria established in the request for proposal and the Medical Cannabis Act.

The department will issues licenses to 14 medical cannabis pharmacies, but the effective dates of the licenses will be divided into two categories.

UDOH says eight pharmacies will be eligible to open as early as March 1, 2020, and the remaining six can open as early as July 1, 2020.

Licenses will be divided among four geographic regions and UDOH said this is to ensure statewide access to medical cannabis for patients.

The department also added that no applicant will be permitted to operate more than two total medical cannabis pharmacies even though there is no limit to how many proposals an applicant may submit.

Each application submitted will cost the applicant a $2,500 fee.

Those who are selected to receive a medical cannabis pharmacy license will be required to pay an additional annual fee of $50,000-$69,500 depending on the type of license they receive and the physical location of the pharmacy.

The deadline for submitting applications is Monday, December 2, 2019, and the department said it will announce which applicants will receive the 14 licenses in late December.

