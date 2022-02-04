Utah health department finds sewage and bedbugs throughout Midvale care facility

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A report filed by the Salt Lake County Health Department lists several deficiencies at the now-closed facility Evergreen Place, including issues with sewage and bed bugs.

The local health department stated conditions at the facility presented an imminent threat to public health, including the 17 people housed inside the facility.

County health department documents report a sewer line backup caused so much sewage contamination the sewage had, “saturated walls, ceilings, carpet and concrete flooring.”

The county documented both live and dead bedbugs “observed in the facility in numerous quantities.”

While Evergreen Place did not have the proper license with DHS, it did have a food service license with Salt Lake County. In 2018, on three separate occasions inspectors found mouse droppings. On two of those occasions, they also found dead mice.

According to the county health department’s website, facilities like Evergreen Place must be inspected at least once a year. However, the last time Evergreen Place was inspected was in 2019. The department said the pandemic created a massive backlog in inspections.

A health department official told ABC4 News inspections were not held from March 2020 to March 2021 due to the pandemic. Officials say facilities were prioritized by risk level and while Evergreen Place housed at least 17 people, many businesses in the county serve hundreds or thousands of people, putting those establishments at a higher risk.

Shortly after officials shut down Evergreen Place, the Utah Department of Human Services issued a cease and desist letter to the establishment for having an unlicensed human services program. In the letter, it states “continued operation without a license may result in criminal prosecution.”

After reviewing DHS licensing documents, ABC4 found a company called Evergreen Place, LLC had applied for a residential support license for its shutdown location in Midvale as well as a location in West Valley City. Both are listed as pending.

The Salt Lake County Health Department told ABC4 News it plans to seek reimbursement for the costs responding to this situation, likely in the form of civil penalties.

To read the cease and desist letter sent by the Department of Health and Human Services, click here.

To read the Salt Lake County Health Department Closed to Occupancy Letter, click here.