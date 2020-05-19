Utah gyms are open. Here’s how they’re keeping you safe during COVID-19

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Gyms in Utah have either reopened or are taking steps to reopen, and are implementing enhanced health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Life Time in South Jordan is one of them.

Bridgette McIver, the General Manager, said the gym is taking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Salt Lake County Health Department and have implemented the following:

Enhanced cleaning regularly throughout the club, and overnight deep cleaning, using an EPA-registered, hospital-grade disinfectant and virucide that is known to be effective against emerging viral pathogens and human coronavirus, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

Cleaning stations with disinfectants (in both wipes and spray bottles) throughout the club for members to use before and after exercising on equipment.

Social distancing measures throughout the club including markings or directions at the front desk, fitness floor, class studios, locker rooms, children’s areas, pool areas, and more.

Dedicated equipment for class participants that are cleaned between classes, in order to promote single-use.

Temperature screening for all team members consistent with governmental orders and guidelines.

In-club and online seminars, programs, and education focused on exercise and nutrition.

“I feel like they’ve gone above and beyond, so I feel very safe,” said James Barker, a Life Time member.

While Life Time employees are taking extra precautions, they’re asking its members to do their part as well, by following guidelines.

“I made sure as soon as I got in to wash my hands really thoroughly and I make sure I wipe down all the equipment and then trying to be precautionary of other people and not go into the same spaces they’re working out in and keep that safe distance,” Paige Bennett told ABC4 News.

To read a message from Life Time’s CEO, click here.