Utah Gymnastics Survives Scare at Arizona State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports)- The Utah gymnastics team found themselves in unusual territory, trailing against Arizona State at the halfway point.

Season-high performances on both the beam and floor help Utah comeback and beat #16 Arizona State 197.450-197.150.

Utah struggled on bars coming out of the gate and trailed ASU after the first rotation, 49.350-49.225.

“I think our effort was pretty good,” said Sophomore gymnast Maile O’Keefe. “We had a few step backs but I feel like we rebounded from them quite nicely.”

The Red Rocks (6-1 3-0 Pacific-12 Conference) responded on vault with a season-best 49.475, including a career-high 9.975 from Alexia Burch. They still trailed the Sun Devils (2-3, 0-2) 98.725-98.700 at the halfway point.

“Tom just told us to stop pushing, trust your gymnastics, trust yourself and lets get to it,” O’Keefe said.

It didn’t take long for Utah to take control once they hit the floor. Even after Abby Paulson stepped out of bounds, the Red Rocks again scored a season high on the floor. Maile O’Keefe had the high score of the night on floor with a 9.925, with Sydney Soloski and Jaedyn Rucker both adding 9.90s as the Red Rocks led 148.125-147.750 going into beam.

“I’m really proud of our beam team, we’re still doing very good on beam,” O’Keefe said. “It definitely wasn’t our best but its still early in the season so we still have a lot of work to do.” Paulson anchored the Red Rocks with a 9.95 on beam while O’Keefe added a 9.875 to help secure the victory over the #16 Sun Devils.

O’Keefe won her third all-around title of the season, after scoring her second-straight 39.525.

Utah will have a bye week before returning home to the Jon M. Huntsman center on Friday, February 19th, to take on the #7 UCLA Bruins.