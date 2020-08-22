Utah groups rally to save the post office

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A number of Utah groups came together to rally to save the United States Postal Service on Saturday.

The rally started at 9:30 a.m. at the Post Office in Salt Lake City on 230 West 200 South, according to organizers.

The rally is reportedly part of a nationwide day of action in response to recent delays in USPS service and statements from President Donald Trump that he opposes bailout funding for the USPS for electoral reasons.











The rally attendees asked for three things:

The U.S. House of Representatives must pass the Delivering for America Act

The U.S. Senate must return to Washington D.C. to pass the Delivering for America Act

Utah voters should plan to return their ballots no later than October 20th.

The following individuals spoke at the rally:

Jeanetta Williams, NAACP Salt Lake Branch

Darlene McDonald

Chad Mortenson, National Association of Letter Carriers

Ammon Roberts, Salt Lake Equal Rights Movement

Katie Matheson, Alliance for a Better Utah

Those involved in the organization of this rally include NAACP Salt Lake Branch, Mormon Women for Ethical Government, National Association of Letter Carriers, Utah State Association, Salt Lake Equal Rights Movement, Alliance for a Better Utah, DemCast USA, Salt Lake Indivisible, and League of Women Voters of Salt Lake.