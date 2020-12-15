Utah group calls for Utah AG Reyes to apologize or resign after joining election lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Over 1,300 Utahns signed an open letter demanding Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes apologize or resign from his position after pledging Utah’s support to a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results.

The letter begins by saying, “As concerned Utahns who love both our state and our country, we feel we must speak out forcefully against your unilateral decision to add Utah to the amicus brief supporting the attempt by the state of Texas to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in four states where President Trump lost.

“We remind you that, as our elected attorney general, your responsibilities and loyalties are to the citizens of Utah. You are accountable to us, not to the president or to any political party.”

The lawsuit backed by President Trump and 17 states, including Utah, which has since been rejected by the Supreme Court, challenged the validity of votes cast in key swing states won by now President-Elect Joe Biden.

The open letter, endorsed by multiple Utah organizations like Stand Up Republic- Utah Alliance For a Better Utah, and the Salt Lake Equal Rights Movement, claims that Reyes placed his loyalty to the Republican Party over his loyalty to Utahns, calling his decision to join the election lawsuit “a blatant misuse of power.”

Gov. Gary Herbert and Governor-elect Spencer Cox publicly condemned Reyes’ support of the election lawsuit, calling it “an unwise use of taxpayer money.”The Utah Governor and Governor-elect also said that Reyes pledged Utah’s support to the election lawsuit without consulting with them first.

On Monday, the Electoral College formally confirmed Joe Biden’s election victory, as he cleared the required 270-electoral-vote mark.

Utah cast it’s 6 electoral votes for President Donald Trump, although Attorney General Reyes was not there to participate, as he is currently in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 while meeting with the Trump administration in Washington D.C last week. Former Utah Rep. Mia Love served as a replacement for Reyes in the casting of Utah’s electoral votes for President Donald Trump on Monday.

This is not the first time a petition calling for the impeachment of Reyes has circulated online, as an online petition calling for the Utah Attorney General gained traction after Reyes publicly announced that he would pledge Utah’s support to the 2020 election lawsuit. As of Dec. 15, that petition has over 25,000 signatures.

