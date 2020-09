SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - As hurricane-forced winds rocked Northern Utah early Tuesday morning, many Utahns have been left without power...some having to wait up to 72 hours for their power to be restored. So, in an effort to help all those affected by the historic high winds the state, in conjunction with the Utah Red Cross, has set up warming centers throughout Salt Lake County located at:

According to the Utah Red Cross, the warming centers will be opened for as long as there is a need for them. The warming centers are not intended to serve as overnight shelters (especially with COVID restrictions) but are simply a safe place to go for temporary short term comfort and care.