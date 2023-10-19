SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — During his monthly press conference, Utah Governor Spencer Cox endorsed Utah State Speaker Brad Wilson in the Republican primary race to replace Mitt Romney in the United States Senate.

Cox sang Wilson’s praises after he was asked if he planned to endorse the Utah House Speaker in his race for Romney’s seat.

“As you can see in Washington D.C. right now, when it comes to finding a consensus and leading a large group of independently elected people who have very strong ideas and are passionate, I’ve never seen anybody do it as well as Brad Wilson,” said Cox. “I think that’s the kind of leadership we need in D.C.”

Wilson announced he would be resigning from the Utah House of Representatives in September. A week later, he officially launched his bid to replace Senator Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate. Sen. Romney himself said he would not be seeking re-election at the end of his term.

Gov. Cox and Wilson have had disagreements in the past, as was pointed out during his monthly press conference, but Cox said those disagreements do not change his opinion of the representative. He emphasized that he is confident Wilson would be “fantastic” in the nation’s capital and wished there would be more like him.

“I know that Speaker Wilson is not just a great human being but an incredible public servant,” said Cox. “If we had 100 Brad Wilsons in the Senate and 435 in the House, our country would still be a great place.”

Cox’s endorsement did come with a caveat, however. Cox said he believes endorsements are overrated and likely don’t have much of an impact on public opinion.

“I don’t think the average person would care what the governor thinks,” he explained. “They’ll make those decisions for themselves.”