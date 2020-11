Utah Gov. Gary Herbert shares updates during a COVID-19 pandemic press conference Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

Utah (ABC4 News) — Thursday during Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s monthly COVID-19 press conference he announced he would be speaking with President-elect Joe Biden.

Gov. Herbert took to social media after the meeting, saying he had a good discussion with President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris about how the state and the federal government can work together to fight against COVID-19.

See the full statement below: