Utah Gov. gives Thanksgiving recommendations, mask mandate extended

Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah Governor Gary Herbert addressed the state Thursday about social gatherings for Thanksgiving during the coronavirus press conference.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, Gov. Herbert announced an emergency two-week state of emergency issuing a statewide mask mandate, restrictions on social gatherings, and expanded testings. The order was put in place through Monday, Nov. 23.

With the Thanksgiving holiday rounding the corner on Nov. 26, and with Utah’s COVID-19 cases on the rise, Gov. Herbert issued some additional health and safety recommendations for Utahns this upcoming week.

The following are recommendations from the Gov. and Utah Department of Health on how to best ensure Utahns have a happy and safe holiday season.

“Let’s be grateful for what we have today,” Gov. Herbert said of the unpredictable year 2020 has been.

Gov. Herbert also announced the sates mask mandate will stay in place after the emergency order expires on Nov. 23.

