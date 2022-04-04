SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A two-year-old girl is in critical condition after falling down three stories in a Magna home on a Sunday.

Authorities say the girl was standing on top of a dresser inside her bedroom near a window. The little girl fell when she either leaned or pushed the window screen and fell down onto the driveway below.

A neighbor spotted the girl lying on the driveway and notified the parents immediately.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the girl unconscious. Officials say it’s unclear how long the girl had been lying there.

She was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital and where officials say she remains in “extremely critical condition.”

