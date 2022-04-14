PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A gas station in Pleasant Grove is doing their part to combat soaring gas prices.

The BJs located on 130 W Center Street is offering gas for as little as $3.99 per gallon.

When questioned as to how they are able to offer their product for such low prices amid a time of inflation, Shawn David, one of the store’s workers, told ABC4 “We love to see people smile. We see a lot of people coming and we want them to be happy and have a happy Easter.”

Whether they’re making money or not, the staff is happy to make others happy.