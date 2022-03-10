UTAH (ABC4) – As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to have global ripple effects, crude oil prices continue to skyrocket, especially for Utah.

As reported by AAA, on March 10, the average gas prices for Utah officially reached an all-time record high of $4.30 per gallon. The previous record was $4.22 per gallon and was set back on July 18, 2008.

Just overnight, Utah’s average gas prices have jumped almost 12 cents more.

Utah is quite close to the national average which is currently sitting at $4.31 per gallon.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden banned the import of Russian oil as part of a global effort to sanction the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin’s brutal war has led to higher energy prices and raised costs for Americans at home,” says the White House.

“Russian oil will no longer be accepted at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” said Biden. He says the decision was made in close consultation with U.S. allies and has garnered bipartisan support.

“We remain united in our purpose to keep pressure mounted on Putin,” said Biden.

The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission among the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion. Energy exports have kept a steady influx of cash flowing to Russia despite otherwise severe restrictions on its financial sector.

Although gas prices have been rising long before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the prices have soared since the beginning of the war.

Biden said it was understandable that prices were rising, but cautioned the U.S. energy industry against “excessive price increases” and exploiting consumers.