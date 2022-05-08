SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This weekend, representatives of the Utah Fungi Festival are excited to kick-off the event with the celebrations opening night focused on psychedelic medicine.

On May 13 at 7:00 p.m. and May 14 at 12:00 a.m. researchers, mycologists, and activists will gather at 425 North 400 West for an intimate and private event that will educate attendees on the world of psychedelic medicine.

Join experts for a screening of the documentary Psychedelia: The History and Science of Mystical Experience. The evening will wrap up with a discussion panel showcasing professional knowledge from advisors of the Utah Fungi Festival.

The event will include special appearances from William Gross, Mycology Director of the California Psilocybin Decriminalization Initiative, Alan Rockefeller, Mushroom Identification Specialist, Biohacker and Photographer, Seth Warner, Educator and Community Organizer with the San Francisco Psychedelic Society, and Jme Bonfiglio, Owner, Founder, and Formulator at WholeSun Wellness, psilocybin researcher.

Mountain West Cider will provide alcohol available for purchase, while a variety of food trucks will cater to every pallet.

All participants must be 21 years or older to attend. Tickets are going for $75 on the event’s website.